President Trump on Friday said potential 2020 rival Joseph R. Biden is having a “hard time thinking lately,” saying Mr. Biden is flip-flopping, can’t draw crowds, and that everybody knows the former vice president doesn’t “have it.”

“Look, everybody knows that Joe Biden does not have what it takes, OK?” Mr. Trump said in a phone interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “It means mental capacity, it means a lot of different things — he … never did have what it takes.”

“He flip-flops — there’s no question about that. Whether it’s the Hyde Amendment — so many things, he’s flip-flopping,” the president said.

Mr. Biden said recently he can no longer support the amendment, which generally bars federal money from being used to fund abortions. His campaign had said a day before his reversal that he still supported the amendment — a position that was itself a shift from when Mr. Biden had told an ACLU activist earlier this year that it “can’t stay.”

“Look, the Democrats have become a radical left party and he probably figures he can’t win, but I’m not sure he’s even thinking about it. I think he has other people doing his thinking, because he’s having a hard time thinking lately,” Mr. Trump said.

“He ran two or three times — I used to call him ‘1% Joe,’ because he never got more than 1%,” the president said. “Then Obama came along and surprisingly took him off of, I say, the trash heap … but everybody knows Joe doesn’t have it.”

Mr. Trump also handicapped the broader Democratic presidential field, saying he thinks the race will come down to Mr. Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont.

“Now I see that Pocahontas is doing better — I would love to run against her, frankly,” he said, referring to Ms. Warren’s claims of Native American heritage.

He said Mr. Sanders “is not doing well at all.”

“They talk about Kamala. I don’t see Kamala. I think it’s probably between the three of them. Mayor Pete, I don’t see at all. I think that’s a joke,” he said, referring to Sen. Kamala D. Harris and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Mr. Trump dismissed recent polling that showed him trailing in key battleground states, saying he’s doing great in states like Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, and Iowa.

“One of the problems that I think Biden has — he can’t get crowds. Nobody goes — he can’t get a hundred people,” the president said.

