On his 73rd birthday, President Trump congratulated the U.S. Army for its 244th “birthday” on Friday.

“Today, we commend our brave soldiers, both past and present, for their steadfast resolve, their vigilant defense of the values we hold dear, and their love of country,” Mr. Trump said in a presidential message. “For nearly two and a half centuries, the United States Army has been synonymous with duty, honor, and discipline.

“The U.S. Army was founded on June 14, 1775, when the Continental Congress authorized enlistment of riflemen to serve the colonies for one year.”

The president is also celebrating his birthday on Friday, although he hasn’t announced any special plans in Washington.

Mr. Trump noted that he paid tribute with other world leaders last week in Normandy, France, on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion in World War II.

“The United States Army’s role was paramount to the success of Operation Overlord on that day and our subsequent victory in the European Theatre of World War II,” he said. “Seventy-five years later, the men and women of the United States Army continue to fearlessly execute their roles as the guardians of freedom.”

He called the Army “part of the most elite fighting force the world has ever seen.”

“From the Revolutionary War to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the United States Army has been instrumental in ensuring that America remains a shining beacon of hope and freedom around the world,” the president said. “May God watch over all the men and women of our Armed Forces and their families, and may He continue to bless the United States of America.”

