President Trump on Friday disputed former White House Counsel Don McGahn’s testimony in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

In an interview with ABC News, Mr. Trump said it “doesn’t matter” what Mr. McGahn told Mr. Mueller, and added Mr. McGahn “may have been confused” for testifying that the president instructed Mr. McGahn several times to have Mr. Mueller removed.

“The story on that very simply, number one, I was never going to fire Mueller. I never suggested firing Mueller.” Mr. Trump said. “I don’t care what he says, it doesn’t matter. It was to show how good of a counsel he was.”

Interviewer George Stephanopoulos later asked, “Why would [Mr. McGahn] lie under oath?”

“Because he wanted to make himself look like a good lawyer,” Mr. Trump said. “Or he believed it because I would constantly tell anybody that would listen — including you, including the media — that Robert Mueller was conflicted. Robert Mueller had a total conflict of interest.”

“They were looking to get us for lies, for slight misstatements. I looked at what was happening to people and it was very unfair,” he said.

The interview included the president swiping at Mr. Stephanopoulos after he asked why Mr. Trump didn’t answer any questions from Mr. Mueller on obstruction of justice.

“Look, George, you’re being a little wise guy, OK, which is typical for you. Just so you understand, very simple, it is very simple, there was no crime,” the president said.

