A day after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her resignation, President Trump said he hasn’t settled on her replacement.

“I have a lot of people that want it,” the president said in a lengthy interview on “Fox & Friends.” “We have a lot of people to choose from.”

Asked specifically about Stephanie Grisham, a top adviser and communications director for first lady Melania Trump, the president said, “Stephanie is terrific.”

She was also a key figure on Mr. Trump’s transition team.

Mrs. Sanders, 36, announced her departure on Thursday, effective at the end of the month. She has served about two years as press secretary, and before that as a deputy press secretary and campaign spokeswoman for Mr. Trump.

She intends to move with her family to her home state of Arkansas, where she hasn’t ruled out a bid for governor.

Her top deputy in the press shop is Hogan Gidley, another Arkansas native who joined the White House in October 2017.

Asked about the possibility of bringing back former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, Mr. Trump said, “I like Anthony, but I think he should stay where he is right now.”

Mr. Scaramucci served a turbulent 11-day stint in the West Wing in the summer of 2017 before being ousted by then-Chief of Staff John F. Kelly. He remains a prominent on-air supporter of the president.

