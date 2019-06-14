President Trump said Friday he will appoint Thomas Homan, a top former Homeland Security official, as his new border “czar.”

“Tom Homan’s coming back,” the president said on “Fox & Friends.” “He’ll be a border czar. He’ll be reporting directly to me. He’ll be probably working out of the White House. He’s a good man.”

Mr. Homan, 57, is the blunt-talking former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He has been working lately as a contributor and commentator for Fox News, where he is a vocal supporter of Mr. Trump’s border security proposals.

The president said he intended to make the announcement next week, “but I’d rather announce it now.”

“He’s going to be very much involved with the border,” he said.

The post would not require Senate confirmation. Mr. Trump had considered conservative former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli for the job, but nominated him instead for a post at Homeland Security.

Mr. Cuccinelli has been named as the new acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.