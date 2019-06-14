Prosecutors and defense counsel asked a federal judge Friday to postpone the sentencing of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn so he can continue cooperating with the government, according to a court filing.

The filing in a D.C. federal court said Flynn’s cooperation with the government should be complete in about two months.

“The government believes 60 days should provide the defendant with sufficient time to complete his cooperation which was the basis for the defendant’s request for a continuance,” the two-page filing read.

Flynn’s new attorney, Sidney Powell, also requested the sentencing delay, citing “voluminous” court records related to the case. Ms. Powell announced her hiring this week in an email to The Washington Times and other publications.

Flynn pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI and has been cooperating with the government.

Prosecutors wrote that Flynn is expected to testify against his former business partner in a case in the Eastern District of Virginia in July. His cooperation is expected to be finished after the trial, according to the court filing.

Bijan Kian, Flynn’s former business partner, is charged with acting as an unregistered agent for the Turkish government.

