YORK, Neb. (AP) - A man who’d held police at bay during a York standoff in August last year has been given four years in prison.
York County District Court records say 38-year-old Matthew Layman was sentenced Monday. He’d pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery, resisting arrest and methamphetamine possession.
The York News-Times reports that police say Layman and a woman had tried to pass counterfeit money at York businesses. Investigators learned that he’d taken refuge in a camper sitting on a property in York.
He yelled out to officers that he’d shoot himself if they entered the camper, so officers backed off. He surrendered later.
