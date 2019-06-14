A federal judge on Friday scheduled a status conference in the case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn just hours after prosecutors and defense counsel asked to postpone sentencing.

Judge Emmet Sullivan issued an order asking for all parties to appear at a status conference in his D.C. courtroom Wednesday.

He also ordered Flynn’s new attorney, Sidney Powell, to formally enter her appearance to the court by June 17, signaling some annoyance that she signed off on sentencing delay before informing the court of her new role.

Ms. Powell, who earlier this week announced she now represents Flynn, also signed a joint status report prosecutors to ask Judge Sullivan to postpone sentencing, but has not filed a formal notification with the court.

Ms. Powell takes over for two Covington & Burling attorneys, whom Flynn terminated earlier this month.

Wednesday’s status conference will be Flynn’s first court appearance since December, when he expected to be sentenced. In a surprise move, Judge Sullivan issued a scathing rebuke of Flynn, who asked to push back sentencing so he could have more time to show the depth of his cooperation with the government.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his communications with the Russian ambassador. As part of his guilty plea, he struck a deal to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Earlier Friday, Ms. Powell and prosecutors asked the court to postpone his sentencing for 60 days because he is still cooperating with the government and his attorney needed more time to get up to speed on the case.

