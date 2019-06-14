NBC News on Friday set the lineups for the first Democratic presidential debate, which will be spread out over back-to-back nights in order to accommodate the massive field.

The 20 candidates that qualified for the debate have been split into two groups that will square off June 26 and June 27 in Miami.

The first group is composed of Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; former Housing Secretary Julian Castro; Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

The second group: Sen. Kamala Harris of California former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, author Marianne Williamson, Rep. Eric Swalwell of California and entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.