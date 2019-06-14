By - Associated Press - Friday, June 14, 2019

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) - Police in West Allis are investigating a fatal shooting.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots just after 1 a.m. Friday. Officers found a male victim who had been shot.

Police say the victim is dead. Officers continue to investigate. No other details were released.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide