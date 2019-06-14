WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) - Police in West Allis are investigating a fatal shooting.
Officers responded to reports of gunshots just after 1 a.m. Friday. Officers found a male victim who had been shot.
Police say the victim is dead. Officers continue to investigate. No other details were released.
