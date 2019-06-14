Sean Spicer on Friday shot down the possibility of serving another stint as White House press secretary once Sarah Huckabee Sanders leaves the job later this month.

“Oh, would I go back? Oh no. No, no, no,” Mr. Spicer said during an interview.

“I’ve told the president many times I was honored to do it, but I’m much more happy and relaxed and less stressful now,” Mr. Spicer told MSNBC host Hallie Jackson.

President Trump’s first press secretary, Mr. Spicer resigned after six months in July 2017 and replaced days later by Mrs. Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Mrs. Sanders will be leaving the administration at the end of the month and returning to Arkansas, Mr. Trump announced unexpectedly Thursday on Twitter. Her replacement has not yet been named.

The White House and media have had a frayed relationship since literally the second day of Mr. Trump’s presidency, when Mr. Spicer berated reporters during a press conference over their coverage of the size of the crowd attending Mr. Trump’s swearing-in ceremony and falsely claimed it had been “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration – period.”

Mrs. Sanders has sparred regularly with the media while serving as Mr. Trump’s press secretary, meanwhile, albeit lately less frequently: the White House has not hosted an official press briefing in more than 90 days.

