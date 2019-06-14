The Naval War College is getting its first female president.

Navy officials announced Friday that they’ve chosen Rear Adm. Shoshana S. Chatfield to lead the college in Newport, Rhode Island, which has produced more than 50,000 graduates since opening its doors in 1884.

The announcement comes just days after the former campus president, Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley, was removed from his position following an Associated Press investigation that revealed alleged excessive spending, abuse of hiring authority, and other missteps.

The Navy said Adm. Chatfield will help lead the college into a new era of continuing education in the service.

“Rear Admiral Chatfield is a historic choice for the Naval War College. She is the embodiment of the type of warrior-scholar we need now to lead this storied institution as it educates our next generation of leaders,” Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer said in a statement.

“Adm. Chatfield will play a pivotal role in leading the War College as it integrates into the new Naval University system we are now establishing to foster a culture of continuous learning in the naval services.”

A naval aviatior, Adm. Chatfield has served as a provincial reconstruction team leader in Afghanistan and as the commander of Joint Region Marianas in Guam.

