President Trump declined on Friday to give Vice President Mike Pence an endorsement for a possible 2024 presidential run.

In an interview with Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” show, Mr. Trump was asked about former President Obama holding out on endorsing his former Vice President Joseph R. Biden for president and was asked whether Mr. Pence would have an “automatic endorsement” should he run.

“Well, it’s — I love Mike, we are running again, you’re talking about a long time, so you can’t put me in that position,” Trump said. “But I certainly would give it very strong consideration. He’s a very, very outstanding person.”

Mr. Pence has not stated whether he would run for president following Mr. Trump, but it is expected by many.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.