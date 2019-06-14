President Trump said Friday he has no intention of firing White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, whose termination was urged by a government watchdog over her politicking in her federal job.



“No, I’m not going to fire her,” Mr. Trump said on “Fox & Friends.” “I think she’s a terrific person. She’s been a great spokesperson. She’s loyal. I think you’re entitled to free speech in this country.”



The head of the Office of Special Counsel, Henry Kerner, said Thursday that Mrs. Conway violated the Hatch Act on “numerous occasions” and should be removed from the government.



The law prohibits federal employees from using their jobs to campaign for or against political candidates. The president and vice president are exempt.

Mr. Trump said he was briefed on the matter Thursday.



“It looks to me like they’re trying to take away her right of free speech,” he said. “It’s not fair. She’s got to have a right of responding to questions. She’s trying to make a point.”

