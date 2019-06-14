MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Relatives and friends of a Tennessee man who was fatally shot by U.S. Marshals during an attempted arrest have held a vigil for him.

News outlets report that a large group of people gathered to remember the life of 20-year-old Brandon Webber in Memphis late Friday. Family members spoke about Webber and attendees watched a balloon release.

Webber was killed Wednesday when U.S. Marshals who were part of a regional fugitive task force tried to arrest him. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Webber rammed task force members’ vehicles with his car and showed a weapon before marshals opened fire.

Authorities say Webber was wanted on warrants related to a shooting and car theft in Mississippi.

Protesters on Wednesday threw rocks and bricks at Memphis police after Webber’s shooting, injuring 36 officers.

