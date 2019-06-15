PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea says a contract has been awarded to build a new central voter registration system for the state.

The Democrat announced Thursday that Stonewall Solutions, of Pawtucket, was awarded the contract.

The computer database, designed in 2005, houses the state’s list of registered voters and acts as Rhode Island’s election management system.

Gorbea says a modernized system will help ensure elections are secure and streamline the way election officials process voter records, update the voter list, check ballots and certify mail ballots.

Gorbea’s office says it’ll cost nearly $520,000 to build the system and about $60,000 to maintain it. The state will own it once it’s complete.

The funding comes from $3 million in federal funds allocated to Rhode Island through the Help America Vote Act.

