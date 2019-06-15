CHARLESTON, S.C. — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker on Saturday joined a demonstration by striking McDonald’s workers here who are demanding a $15 minimum wage.” This fight against McDonald’s is an American fight,” Mr. Booker told the protestors in front of a McDonald’s. “This fight against McDonald’s is for justice. This fight against McDonald’s if for the American dream.”

He rallied the striking workers and labor activists as his campaign looks to gain traction in South Carolina, home to the third nominating contest and the first primary in the South. Many of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have taken aim at McDonald’s and allied themselves with the push to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 from the current $7.25.

Campaigning in Nevada, Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris marched Friday with striking McDonald’s employees in Las Vegas. In South Carolina, which doesn’t have a state minimum wage law and relies on the federal mandate, the issue is galvanizing black voters who make up the majority of Democratic primary voters.

The McDonald’s demonstration also drew Democratic hopefuls former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Mr. O’Rourke delivered coffee to the striking workers earlier in the day. Mr. Buttigieg helped kick off the march to the McDonald’s. Later in the day, the three candidates and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will participate in a candidates forum in Charleston hosted by the Black Economic Alliance.

