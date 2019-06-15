The economy is in for a Father’s Day bump.

Americans will break the record this year when it comes to honoring their fathers with some serious cash. Total spending for the holiday is estimated to reach and all-time high of $16 billion, says the National Retail Federation — up almost a billion from last year’s $15.3 billion. The spending has also increased 70% in the last decade.

It’s a popular occasion too: 76% of Americans will celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday — and they will indeed celebrate their father or step-father, husband, son, grandfather, brother, godfather, friend or other relative, the industry group said.

Per custom, the White House issued its annual declaration honoring America’s fathers.

“We celebrate and honor the men who have embraced the essential role of fatherhood. Through acts of selflessness, determination, and love, fathers and father figures enrich and bless all of our lives. We thank all amazing fathers for their unending dedication and leadership,” President Trump said in his official proclamation for Father’s Day.

“They impact countless lives in such important and powerful ways. We express our heartfelt love and appreciation to fathers, whether their children are by birth, adoption, or foster care, for the many sacrifices they have made to ensure that their children have every opportunity to reach their full potential in life.”

The U.S Census Bureau reports that there are currently 72 million fathers in the U.S; of that number, 74% are married, 13% are divorced, 3% widowed and 2% separated.

According to other Census statistics, 60% of men age 15 and over are fathers. The federal agency also reports that some 36 million men in America live with 80 million children, from infant to age 17.

And what about granddad? The Census noted that the U.S. is now home to 29.2 million grandfathers. Another 10.4 million men have children with more than one person. In addition, while the average age for an American man to become a father is 25, the research found that 2.4 million American men become a father at age 40 and over.

