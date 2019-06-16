Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday she doesn’t think Democratic presidential front-runner Joseph R. Biden has convinced all women that he truly gets the allegations of inappropriate touching women have come forward with against him in recent months.

“I think that it is an issue where there is a struggle — I’ll be completely honest,” the New York Democrat said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“I don’t think that voters think that he is necessarily guilty of sexual misconduct or anything like that, but I do think that there may be some discomfort,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said. “I don’t think he’s necessarily convinced all women.”

Before he entered the presidential race, Mr. Biden shared a video in which he said he would be more mindful going forward and acknowledged that societal norms have changed, after some women came forward with stories about how he made them feel uncomfortable.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez also said it was probably a mistake that Democrats gave former President Bill Clinton a “pass” for how he’s treated women.

“I wouldn’t look at this through a partisan lens. I think that this is part of an evolution that we’ve been having as a country,” she said.

