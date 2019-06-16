RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Renton police say an officer shot and killed a man who stabbed another person.

The Seattle Times reports officers were responding to a report of a stabbing Saturday night in downtown Renton.

KIRO-TV reports officers found a man threatening other people while waving a knife.

A Renton officer shot and killed the man.

The department has called an independent team to investigate the shooting.

No details were available for the man who was killed or the person who was stabbed.

