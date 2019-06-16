NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say a man is facing attempted murder and arson charges in connection to a blaze that tore through a home and spread to two others, injuring more than a dozen residents and first responders.
Police say the 41-year-old from MeKeesport, Pennsylvania, was arrested Saturday. He had not yet been arraigned.
The fire started at one home on a street in the Midwood section of Brooklyn early Thursday and spread to nearby homes.
Officials had been looking for a person seen on video fleeing as a car outside the home caught on fire.
The fire turned into a four-alarm blaze before it was brought under control.
Authorities say none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
