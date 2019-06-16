Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg said he would expect his Justice Department to “think for itself” when it comes to a potential prosecution of President Trump for obstruction of justice after Mr. Trump leaves office.

“I’m just saying it shouldn’t be ordered up by the president,” Mr. Buttigieg said in an interview airing Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “The whole idea is we’re the ones who don’t believe that a president ought to be going around calling for their political opponents to be targeted for investigations.”

Mr. Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said if there’s suspicion of criminal activity, he would expect a Justice Department that “thinks for itself” to prosecute the activity and hold everyone accountable, with no different treatment for someone because of their political profile.

California Sen. Kamala Harris, one of Mr. Buttigieg’s rivals for the 2020 Democratic nomination, recently said she would want her Justice Department to pursue obstruction of justice charges against Mr. Trump after he leaves office if he’s not impeached.

“I believe that they would have no choice and that they should, yes,” Ms. Harris said in a recent interview with NPR. “There has to be accountability.”

Mr. Buttigieg was asked if what Ms. Harris said went too far for him.

“I’m thinking about it in terms of the way I would want a DOJ to work on my watch, and part of how it would work is that prosecutorial decisions would not be run out of the Oval Office,” he said. “They would be as far from the political side as possible.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller said recently that he could not exonerate Mr. Trump based on what he found in his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, citing a Justice Department policy that bars a sitting president from being indicted.

Democrats have argued that if Mr. Trump were a private citizen, he would have been indicted. But Attorney General William P. Barr already has said there’s not a winnable case against Mr. Trump.

