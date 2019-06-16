By - Associated Press - Sunday, June 16, 2019

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland are investigating a fatal shooting.

The Prince George’s Police Department said the fatal shooting happened Saturday near an intersection surrounded by businesses.

Officers found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police are asking for any information from the public.

