Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday said the drumbeat to impeach President Trump is justifiably growing with each passing day, and that frustration among progressives on the issue is “quite real.”

“I think every day that passes, the pressure to impeach grows and I think that it’s justifiable — I think the evidence continues to come in,” the New York Democrat said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“With the president now saying that he is willing to break the law to win re-election, that transcends partisanship, it transcends party lines and this is now about the rule of law,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said.

Mr. Trump recently told ABC News he would be willing to look at dirt on his political opponents from foreign sources and decide later whether to report it to the FBI — prompting a wave of rebukes from Democrats and a clarification from the Federal Election Commission that soliciting foreign help in U.S. elections is illegal. He later told Fox News he would notify the FBI is a foreign power made contact with his campaign.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken a go-slow approach on impeachment, as Democrats fear that going through the process and having the Republican-led Senate fail to convict the president would boost his re-election prospects.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said frustration among progressives is “quite real.”

“I believe that there is a very real animus and desire to make sure that we are holding this president to account,” she said.

A national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday shows that 27% of Americans say there’s enough evidence to start impeachment hearings — up 10 points from last month.

But the growth has largely come from Democrats; 48% said they want impeachment hearings now, compared to 30% who said the same a month ago.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said the decision to impeach should be based in constitutional responsibilities and not in elections or polling.

“That being said, with the increase in polls I think the American people are recognizing in a much broader scale the depth and the severity of the misconduct coming out of the White House,” she said.

