President Trump’s re-election campaign will reportedly fire several top pollsters over some leaks of unflattering internal poll numbers.

According to reports Sunday on CNN and NBC, the firings were not because the polls in question — which showed him trailing former Vice President Joseph R. Biden by double digits in the key swing states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida and Michigan — were inaccurate but because of Mr. Trump’s frustration over the leaks and the resulting coverage.

It’s about “mollifying the president,” CNN wrote, citing “a person familiar with the purge.”

Citing a “Republican familiar with the matter” in both cases, CNN reporter that two of the pollsters to be let go are Michael Baselice, president and CEO of Baselice & Associates, and Adam Geller.

Both men were pollsters for Mr. Trump’s 2016 election campaign. Mr. Baselich has been close to Brad Parscale, who is campaign manager for the 2020 effort, CNN reported.

Tony Fabrizio and John McLaughlin, Mr. Trump’s two top pollsters, are expected to stay with the campaign, CNN reported.

Mr. Trump dismissed the polls, which also showed him losing in Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio and Georgia, when they were leaked last week.

“It’s incorrect polling,” he told Fox News in an interview Friday. “Yes, it’s incorrect.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.