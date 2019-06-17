CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a gunman has wounded two people, including his ex-girlfriend, and killed himself outside a Southern California Costco.
Police in Chula Vista say a man argued with the woman and her boyfriend Monday as they were putting groceries in a car in the parking lot of the store.
Police say the gunman then shot both of them and himself.
The wounded victims were taken in serious condition to a hospital to undergo surgery.
The woman’s child was in a stroller and wasn’t hurt.
