A new Fox News poll released Monday found that half of Americans surveyed said President Trump should be impeached.

When asked whether Mr. Trump should be “impeached and removed from office,” 43% of respondents said the president should be impeached and removed, while 7% said he should be “impeached, but not removed,” making up 50% supporting impeachment.

The survey found 48% of respondents said Mr. Trump should not be impeached.

This is an increase from last year’s polling, which showed support at 39% for and 51% against impeaching the president.

Despite these numbers, 56% said it is “not at all” likely impeachment will actually happen.

The poll comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has resisted growing calls within the Democratic Party for an impeachment inquiry to begin.

She said on Tuesday that impeachment is “not off the table” but added that Democrats have to have “the strongest possible case.”

The poll was conducted from June 9-12 among 1,001 registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

