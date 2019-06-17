MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man is charged with capital murder in the killing of his grandmother.
Montgomery police say 26-year-old John Michael Perryman is jailed in the slaying of 79-year-old Evelyn Perryman.
News outlets report that police went to check on the woman on Saturday and found her dead. Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams says the woman died from a blunt-force injury.
Jail records indicate that authorities believe the woman was killed during a robbery, making the slaying a capital offense.
Perryman is being held without bond. Court records aren’t available to show whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.