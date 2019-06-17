Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Monday that special counsel Robert Mueller needs to appear in front of Congress and testify on his report on investigated collusion and obstruction by President Trump’s administration.

“I think he has to understand that part of his job as special counsel is to appear before congressional committees,” the Connecticut Democrat said on CNN’s “New Day.” “I hope he will do it voluntarily. If not, a subpoena may be necessary.

“Robert Mueller wrote the book and it is a powerful 450-page description, obstruction and a threat by the Russians,” he said. “Most Americans won’t read the book, they have to see the movie and Robert Mueller is the movie.”

Mr. Blumenthal also responded to House Democrats’ strategy to call people listed in the Mueller report who have not worked in the White House and thus can’t claim executive privilege, such as former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and political adviser Chris Christie.

“They have no claim of executive privilege,” Mr. Blumenthal said. “But I’d argue that those individuals who worked in the White House previously like [former White House Counsel Don] McGahn and some of the others lack a viable claim of executive privilege and it will be rejected by the courts.

“The key is accountability and Bob Mueller is the absolutely critical witness to holding the president accountable for his lawbreaking,” he said.

