President Trump removed acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney from the Oval Office for coughing while Mr. Trump was discussing his tax returns during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

In the full interview released Sunday, Mr. Trump was saying how he “might” release his tax returns, but he was interrupted when someone coughed behind the cameras, identified by Mr. Stephanopoulos as Mr. Mulvaney.

The president attempted to continue, saying, “it’s a fantastic financial statement. It’s a fantastic financial statement,” but he stopped the interview by saying, “And let’s do that over, he’s coughing in the middle of my answer.”

“I don’t like that, you know, I don’t like that. “If you’re going to cough, please leave the room. You just can’t–you just can’t cough. Boy, oh boy,” the president said.

According to a transcript of the interview, Mr. Trump circled back to the coughing question, asking Mr. Stephanopoulos, “Do you agree with the cough? I hate to have a cough.”

