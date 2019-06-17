President Trump briefly responded Monday to Iran’s announcement that it would purposely violate its international nuclear deal by exceeding its uranium stockpile limit in 10 days.

“Iran to defy Uranium Stockpile Limits,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

However, the president appears to have copied that statement directly from Fox News, which ran a chyron with the same wording as Mr. Trump’s tweet minutes before he posted, according to Mediaite.

Mr. Trump has been accused of getting inspiration for his tweets directly from Fox News.

Earlier this month, Mr. Trump tweeted criticisms for NASA’s plans to go to the moon by 2024, instead suggesting future space programs stop at the moon before heading to Mars.

Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz said Mr. Trump may have brought up the topic after watching Fox Business Network, which discussed NASA’s moon landing plans roughly an hour before the president’s tweet.

Host Neil Cavuto said NASA is “refocusing on the moon, the next sort of quest, if you will, but didn’t we do this moon thing quite a few decades ago?”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.