A defense lawyer for a Navy SEAL charged with killing an Islamic State prisoner says he’s hopeful a jury will be seated with seasoned combat veterans.

Attorney Tim Parlatore said Monday after a day of questioning prospective jurors that he expects a jury to be empaneled Tuesday in the case of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher.

The potential jurors include a Navy SEAL, four sailors and seven marines. One juror is a woman who is a Marine Corps major.

Most have served in war zones, and several recounted losing friends in battle.

Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder in the killing of a wounded Islamic State captive in his care and attempted murder in the shootings of two Iraqi civilians in 2017.

The alleged crimes occurred on his eighth tour of duty.

