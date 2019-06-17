FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Fargo man is accused of shooting at a motorist with whom he had an argument.
The 26-year-old man was arrested late Sunday night on a possible charge of reckless endangerment. KFGO reports the man was taken into custody at his apartment. Police determined the victim’s vehicle was struck by shots fired from a BB gun. The victim wasn’t injured.
Authorities say a BB gun was recovered from the suspect’s apartment.
