MIAMI (AP) - A Florida woman has become a U.S. citizen at the age of 103.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime says Andrea Joseph took the oath of citizenship on Friday, just a few months shy of her 104th birthday.

Monestime says Joseph migrated from Haiti 15 years ago and became a permanent resident.

The commissioner says Joseph’s naturalization embodies the melting pot that is Miami-Dade County. He posted a photo showing Joseph in front of a replica of the Statue of Liberty.

This story has been edited to correct pronoun in last paragraph to ‘he.’

