JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A former deputy sheriff has been indicted on charges that he sexually abused a female Mississippi inmate four times in 2016.

Charles Johnson, a 43-year-old Magee man, was indicted last week in federal court on four counts of depriving someone of their civil rights.

The indictment says Johnson, then a Smith County deputy, abused the same woman four times from April 2016 through November 2016 in the county’s jail.

Johnson is jailed pending a Tuesday bail hearing after making his first appearance on Monday.

A lawyer for Johnson declines comment.

The case is scheduled for trial on Aug. 5.

If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison, although he’d likely get less if a judge followed typical federal sentencing guidelines.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.