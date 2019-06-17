CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) - A former Republican candidate for governor of Rhode Island has asked the state Ethics Commission for an advisory opinion on whether he can take a second job as a talk radio host while also being a mayor.

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung tells the Providence Journal he’s had preliminary discussions with WPRO about filling in when hosts are absent.

Fung says in his request to the commission that he’d be an independent contractor and paid a nominal amount per day.

The request says political commentating on television is also a possibility, especially during the upcoming election season.

Fung says the City Charter prohibits him from holding another paid position in any level of government, but there’s no rule against secondary employment with outside private entities.

Fung’s request is on the commission’s Tuesday agenda.

