FORT VALLEY, Ga. (AP) - A former Fort Valley State University employee pleaded guilty to prostitution charges in an agreement to testify against six men involved in the case.

News outlets report Macon Circuit District Attorney David Cooke accepted the plea deal Monday from 49-year-old Alecia Johnson. She has been sentenced to five years of probation, 180 days on house arrest and a $1,000 fine.

Six men each face one count of solicitation of sodomy and two counts of pandering. They include 57-year-old Hinesville City Manager Kenneth Howard and 46-year-old Arthur James Nance Jr. of Cordele, the vice chairman of the Crisp County Commission. Others indicted include a former assistant school principal in Houston County and Fort Valley’s former chief lawyer.

Johnson was the executive assistant to the university’s president and a campus sorority adviser.

