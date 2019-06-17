Officials at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point have laid to rest the 22-year-old cadet who died this month in a vehicle accident during a training exercise near the academy’s campus in upstate New York.

Instructors and fellow cadets remember Christopher Morgan, a senior majoring in law, as “an exemplary classmate and teammate,” Commandant Maj. Gen. Steve Gilland said during the funeral.

Former President Bill Clinton spoke during Morgan’s funeral, local ABC affiliate WABC-TV reported. Morgan’s father had served on Mr. Clinton’s security detail as a member of the Secret Service in the White House.

Morgan, a New Jersey native and member of the Army’s wrestling team, was to graduate next year. He died, and 20 other cadets and two soldiers on June 6, when the five-ton military cargo truck in which they were traveling overturned in rough terrain on New York State Route 293.

The cadets and soldiers were en route to a training operation at the academy’s Camp National Bridge field training site, 50 miles north of New York City, when the accident occurred, officials said.

Morgan was the second cadet to die this year. Cadet Peter Zhu died in February after injuries suffered during a skiing accident.

