California Gov. Gavin Newsom says it is only a matter of time before the Republican Party is dumped in the “waste bin of history.”

The Democrat’s state has a homeless problem and the highest poverty rate in the country, but he maintains that his political crystal ball is accurate.

“[Trump era Republicans] are into the politics of what California was into in the 1990s,” he told Politico for an interview published Monday. “And they’ll go the same direction — into the waste bin of history, the way Republicans of the ‘90s have gone. That’s exactly what will happen to this crop of national Republicans.”

Mr. Newsom’s June overall messaging stands in stark contrast to his views of Mr. Trump’s economic plans in March.

“We all heard about these opportunity zones. We were a bit perplexed,” he told a Stanford University audience at the Opportunity Zone Investor Summit. “A lot of us, at least on my side of the political aisle said, ‘That actually sounds like a good idea. Wait a second, it came out of which administration? I’m still trying to get my arms around it. Maybe it’s too good of an idea.’”

The governor now says that what sets California apart from the rest of the nation is its political leaders’ commitment to universal health care, which includes some populations of illegal immigrants.

“Universal health care means everybody,” he said. “We will lead a massive expansion of health care, and that’s a major deviation from the past.’”

Mr. Newsom said that it would take some time to “push back” against the cultural tide and convince Americans that California’s policies are best of the nation.

“The xenophobia, the nativism, the fear of ‘the other,’” [still exists in America],” he said. “Scapegoating. Talking down or past people. The hysteria. And so, we’re not going to put up with that. We are going to push back.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.