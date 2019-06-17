In his first major speech as deputy attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen on Monday praised President Trump’s efforts to reduce violent crime.

The speech, before the National Sheriff’s Association conference in Louisville, echoed the same themes as his predecessor, Rod Rosenstein, highlighted in public appearances.

“Our efforts have produced results,” Mr. Rosen said, according to prepared remarks. “Under President Trump’s administration, crime rates have been falling.”

Citing Justice Department statistics, Mr. Rosen said that in 2018, murders fell by 5.8 percent and violent crime dropped by 4.5 percent from 2017.

He said preliminary statistics for the first three months of 2019 show the downward trend will continue.

Mr. Rosen told the officers they had made progress in the opioid crisis, saying the seven most frequently abused prescriptions have dropped 21 percent since 2016, a record low.

The Senate last month confirmed Mr. Rosen in a party-line vote of 52-45.

