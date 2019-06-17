SANTA ANA, Calif. — Freshman U.S. Rep. Katie Porter says she supports an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, adding another Democratic lawmaker to those clamoring for the move.

The congresswoman from Irvine, California, made the announcement Monday in a video statement. About 60 other lawmakers support opening an inquiry, a far cry from a majority in the 435-seat House.

Porter says she believes Congress must investigate after special counsel Robert Mueller said he couldn’t exonerate Trump and didn’t have the option to indict a sitting president.

Porter was elected last year in one of several contested races that put all the traditionally Republican districts in Orange County under Democratic control amid Trump’s low approval ratings.

But Republicans still outnumber Democrats in the district.

Orange County Republican Party chairman Fred Whitaker called Porter “out of touch” with her district.

