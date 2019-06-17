Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell responded Monday to criticisms by comedian Jon Stewart who said the Kentucky Republican “never” addresses 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund unless he is publicly shamed.

Mr. Stewart said in an interview with “Fox News Sunday” that the 9/11 first responders from the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks have “never been dealt with compassionately by Senator McConnell.”

“He has always held out until the very last minute, and only then, under intense lobbying and public shaming, has he even deigned to move on it,” he said.

When asked for a comment on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” Mr. McConnell promised the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund will be fully funded.

“Many things in Congress happen at the last minute. We’ve never failed to address this issue, and we will address it again. I don’t know why he is all bent out of shape, but we will take care of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund,” he said.

Mr. McConnell also addressed Mr. Stewart calling Congress last week an “embarrassment to the country” after many House Judiciary members skipped a committee hearing to extend the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, set to expire in 2020.

“Well, that frequently happens because members have a lot of things going on at the same time. It sounds to me like he is looking for some way to take offense. There is no way we won’t address this problem appropriately. We have in the past, and we will again,” he said.

