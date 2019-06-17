President Trump quoted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Sunday when sharing his anti-impeachment sentiment, leading to a swift pushback from the New York Democrat.

Mr. Trump partially quoted Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s Sunday morning interview with ABC’s Jonathan Karl.

“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. ‘I think we have a very real risk of losing the Presidency to Donald Trump.’ I agree, and that is the only reason they play the impeach card, which cannot be legally used,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The progressive candidate said in full, “I think that we have a very real risk of losing the presidency to Donald Trump if we do not have a presidential candidate that is fighting for true transformational change in the lives of working people in the United States.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez responded quickly, telling Mr. Trump that she’d call his “bluff any day of the week.”

“You may fool the rest of the country, but I’ll call your bluff any day of the week. Opening an impeachment inquiry is exactly what we must do when the President obstructs justice, advises witnesses to ignore legal subpoenas, & more. Bye,” the congresswoman tweeted.

