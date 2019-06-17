SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say the bodies of an Oregon mother and her 3-year-old son were located in an area that is known to the suspect charged in their deaths.

Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry said Monday that “really good detective work” led authorities to find the bodies of Karissa and Billy Fretwell Saturday in a wooded area northwest of Salem. They hadn’t been heard from since May 13.

The boy’s biological father Michael Wolfe has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated murder. Berry says Wolfe had a permit to cut wood near where the bodies were found.

Court papers show Fretwell went to court last year to establish that Wolfe is Billy’s father and had filed a petition seeking child support.

Wolfe has been jailed without bail since May 25. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

