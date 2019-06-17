Two people were shot at the Toronto Raptors victory parade Monday in the city’s downtown area, the Toronto police confirmed.

According to the Toronto Police Operations Center, two suspects were quickly taken into custody in the shooting at the intersection of Bay and Albert streets in the city’s downtown area.

The two victims, who were not immediately identified, suffered “injuries [that are] serious but not life threatening,” police wrote on Twitter.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, the department added.

According to the Canadian Press wire services, festivities were “briefly suspended” at the massive celebration of the team’s first NBA title, where more than a million fans celebrated last week’s title-clinching victory over the Golden State Warriors.

