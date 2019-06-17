London Mayor Sadiq Khan branded President Trump a “poster boy for racists around the world” after the president retweeted British conservative commentator Katie Hopkins on Twitter.

“It’s remarkable that you’ve got the president of the USA amplifying the tweets of a far-right activist, amplifying a racist tweet,” Mr. Khan told reporters in central London on Monday, BBC reported.

“That’s one of my concerns about Donald Trump — he’s now seen as a poster boy for racists around the world, whether you’re a racist in this country, whether you’re a racist in Hungary, a racist in Italy, or a racist in France,” the mayor said.

Mr. Trump, who has a long-running feud with the Muslim mayor, sparked criticism over the weekend after he retweeted Ms. Hopkins, a TV and media personality known for her controversial comments on Islam and feminism.

Mr. Trump was responding to a tweet by Ms. Hopkins about London’s knife crime that referred to the city as “Khan’s Londonistan.”

“LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP,” the president wrote Saturday. “Khan is a disaster - will only get worse!”

“He is a national disgrace who is destroying the City of London!” the president added in response to another Twitter user.

LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster - will only get worse! https://t.co/n7qKI3BbD2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

He is a national disgrace who is destroying the City of London! https://t.co/l3qcUS17jh

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

Mr. Trump did not respond to Mr. Khan’s most recent criticism.

