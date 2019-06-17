BEIJING (AP) - Chinese state media say President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to North Korea this week.
State broadcaster CCTV said in its evening news program on Monday that Xi will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a visit Thursday and Friday.
The trip would be the first by a Chinese leader in 14 years.
