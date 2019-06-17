Virginia’s legislative elections this year will happen under new court-ordered maps, after the Supreme Court ruled Monday that the GOP-led House of Delegates can’t step in and independently appeal a case the state’s attorney general has given up.

The ruling came on procedural grounds, but the effect is to cancel parts of the state House of Delegates maps that have been used for most of this decade, after a lower court found them to be illegal racial gerrymanders.

The 5-4 ruling comes just as Virginia gears up for its legislative elections, with the state House narrowly controlled by Republicans. The primaries took place last week.

Democrats hope the new maps give them an advantage.

On Monday, the state House Democratic Caucus called the ruling a victory for civil rights.

“In the past four elections for the Virginia House of Delegates, hundreds of thousands of Virginians have voted in racially gerrymandered districts that violate the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution,” the Democrats said. “The ‘packing’ of African-American voters in the 2011 maps has diluted that fundamental right for so many Virginians of color.”

The ruling came on a case involving claims of racial gerrymandering, or creative line-drawing.

Residents had challenged the map and won in a district court, and the state’s Democratic attorney general decided to accept the decision rather than appeal.

The GOP-led House, which argued it was uniquely affected by the ruling, then stepped in and tried to file its own appeal.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, writing the majority opinion, said that’s not allowed.

“In short, Virginia would rather stop than fight on. One house of its bicameral legislature cannot alone continue the litigation against the will of its partners in the legislative process,” she ruled.

She was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Neil M. Gorsuch.

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., writing the dissent, said the high court seemed to be imposing the federal separation of powers system onto a state.

He also said it’s clear the state House has an interest in how its lines are drawn, making it a natural party to carry on an appeal.

The League of Women Voters called the case “an important milestone,” saying it serves as a warning to legislators that the Supreme Court is skeptical of their attempts to protect themselves.

“This is a victory for voters because it disallows legislators from bringing lawsuits to protect their own political interests,” said Chris Carson, the league’s national president.

