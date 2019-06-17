CHICAGO (AP) - A 16-year-old girl was shot in the chest by a stray bullet during an argument over a parking space on Chicago’s South Side.

Police say the teen was listed in serious condition at a hospital following the shooting about 4:50 p.m. Sunday in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood. The teen was sitting in a car when she was shot.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the gunman was aiming at someone else, but missed.

No arrests have been reported.

