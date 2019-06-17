America First Policies, a nonprofit that supports President Trump’s agenda, will launch a $20 million campaign Tuesday to register voters in four states that could determine whether the president gets a second term.

It will start by registering people who attend Mr. Trump’s 2020 kickoff rally at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The group believes there are 9 million unregistered, eligible voters up for grab in the vital swing state.

Besides Florida, it is looking to register voters in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia — electoral vote-rich states Mr. Trump won in 2016 and will likely need again to defeat whoever emerges from the crowded Democratic primary field.

“There are millions of patriotic Americans who believe in the America First movement, but aren’t registered to vote,” America First Policies President Brian Walsh said. “Returning power to the people requires an active, engaged citizenry.”

Mr. Trump is trying to stir up momentum ahead of his big kickoff in Orlando.

He was reportedly irate over leaked internal polls from March that showed him trailing in key states versus former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

His team is dropping three pollsters and retaining two, according to several reports, which said the president was mostly upset about the leaks themselves and resulting coverage.

The president on Monday insisted he’s in good shape ahead of the campaign.

“We are looking really good, but it is far too early to be focused on that. Much work to do! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the president tweeted.

Ever the showman, Mr. Trump predicted big crowds for his Florida launch, saying big movie screens will be set up outside for an overflow crowd.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.